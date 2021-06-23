Dave Helling
The Supreme Court’s NCAA decision means big changes for athletes, colleges and fans
What’s next for college sports?
That’s the topic on “4Star Politics,” following the unanimous Supreme Court decision this week that allows colleges to provide extra educational benefits for athletes.
One justice — Brett Kavanaugh — went even further, suggesting the entire amateur athlete model for collegiate sports breaks antitrust law.
Blair Kerkhoff of The Star and Harold Kuntz of WDAF-TV join hosts John Holt and Dave Helling to discuss the ramifications of the ruling for local teams, and the future of big-time college sports.
The group also discusses the current investigation at Kansas, and the status of sports gambling laws in Missouri and Kansas.
“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4/WDAF Kansas City.
