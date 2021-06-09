US Senate race in Missouri is ready for another candidate. Who else is out there?

The crowded race to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate seat is Topic A on this edition of “4Star Politics.”

Hosts John Holt and Dave Helling talk about the race with McClatchy Washington, D.C. correspondent Bryan Lowry and Missouri political consultant Rosetta Okohson.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler is expected to announce Thursday that she’s in the field. She joins former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and lawyer Mark McCloskey as GOP candidates. The primary is in August 2022.

The panel also talks about other issues in Washington, including infrastructure discussions and the Senate report on the Jan. 6 uprising.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4