Kansas City north of the river moves into the spotlight over police funding dispute

The recent explosive debate over the future of the police department has landed squarely on the residents of the Northland — roughly 40% of the city’s population.

Wednesday, “4Star Politics” hosts John Holt and Dave Helling are joined by Ed Ford, a former Northland City Council member and currently chair of the Northland Chamber of Commerce.

Ford discusses the police department fracas, and the broader concerns about the different needs of Kansas Citians north and south of the river.

The group also discusses the latest developments in the police department dispute.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF/Fox 4 of Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4