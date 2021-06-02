What are the political risks — and rewards — for Quinton Lucas taking on KC police?

The fight over funding and control of the Kansas City Police Department continues this week.

That means the “4Star Politics” panel can take an in-depth look at the political ramifications for Mayor Quinton Lucas, and others, as the dispute unfolds in court, and in Jefferson City.

Hosts Dave Helling and John Holt are joined by Annie Presley and Jason Grill, longtime political analysts with deep knowledge of the area. They discuss the police disagreement, and its implications for the long-term health of the city.

The panel also talks about the Kansas governor’s race, and the dynamics in Washington.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF-TV/Fox 4 Kansas City.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4