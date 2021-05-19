Abortion, taxes, education, crime: Kansas and Missouri lawmakers’ work ahead in 2021

What just happened in Topeka and Jefferson City?

On this edition of “4Star Politics,” hosts Dave Helling of The Star and John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City are joined by reporters Tim Carpenter of the Kansas Reflector and Jason Hancock from the Missouri Independent to discuss the just-ended sessions of the legislatures in Kansas and Missouri.

From taxes to education to abortion and more, the panel discusses the surprises of the 2021 sessions — and what may be in store for next year.

In Missouri, the focus is on legislative accomplishments and disappointments. In Kansas, the discussion involved the electoral prospects of Gov. Laura Kelly.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of the Star and WDAF-TV.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4