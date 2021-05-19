Dave Helling

Abortion, taxes, education, crime: Kansas and Missouri lawmakers’ work ahead in 2021

What just happened in Topeka and Jefferson City?

On this edition of “4Star Politics,” hosts Dave Helling of The Star and John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City are joined by reporters Tim Carpenter of the Kansas Reflector and Jason Hancock from the Missouri Independent to discuss the just-ended sessions of the legislatures in Kansas and Missouri.

From taxes to education to abortion and more, the panel discusses the surprises of the 2021 sessions — and what may be in store for next year.

In Missouri, the focus is on legislative accomplishments and disappointments. In Kansas, the discussion involved the electoral prospects of Gov. Laura Kelly.

“4Star Politics” is a joint digital production of the Star and WDAF-TV.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials and columns for the Star, and is the co-host of the weekly “4Star Politics” show. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service