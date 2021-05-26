Dave Helling

Quinton Lucas, Teresa Loar offer alternate views of Kansas City police funding crisis

The ongoing debate over police reform in Kansas City is Wednesday’s topic for “4Star Politics,” a joint digital production of The Kansas City Star and WDAF/Fox 4 Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who proposed reallocation of tax money within the police department budget, is a guest. So is City Councilwoman Teresa Loar, who opposed the Lucas proposals, along with her Northland colleagues.

Hosts Dave Helling and John Holt discuss the proposals, and the next steps for both sides. This week the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners began taking steps that could lead to lawsuits involving the change.

Lucas and eight colleagues voted to redirect more than $42 million from the police budget into other programs, which would be run by the police department under contract. Critics claim Lucas wants to “defund” the police.

