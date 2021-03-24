Kansas City Southern is sold to a Canadian firm. What local company is next to go?

The recent announcement that a Canadian firm is buying Kansas City Southern railway has rattled the local business community.

KC Southern is one of the area’s most important companies, with 700 employees and strong involvement in community affairs.

The new owners, Canadian Pacific, have promised to maintain KC Southern’s presence here. How long will that last? And why are Kansas City’s best-known firms being purchased all the time?

This week’s edition of “4Star Politics” dives into these questions with Joe Reardon, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. We also talk with Reardon about the area’s COVID-19 response, and the future of business in downtown Kansas City.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of Fox 4 Kansas City and The Kansas City Star. The hosts are John Holt and Dave Helling.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4