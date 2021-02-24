Dave Helling

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson talks COVID-19, vaccines and unemployment claims

Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson defended Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and the state’s vaccination program.

Parson, a Republican, discussed the yearlong impact of the disease with John Holt of Fox 4 Kansas City and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board on the “4Star Politics” program.

Missouri has lagged behind many other states in administering the COVID-19 vaccines. The death rate in Missouri exceeds the rate in California.

Critics in urban areas say they’ve been left behind in favor of rural inoculations. Parson said there have been some differences in the amount of vaccine received in some locations, but overall the process has been fair to cities in the state.

He also said he may be open to allowing some unemployment claimants to keep extra benefits they got by mistake.

The governor, who was elected in November after assuming the office midway through his predecessor’s term, also touched on other topics, including his relationship with the legislature.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Star.

