Dave Helling

Talking Missouri vaccine rollout, Kansas unemployment woes and Kansas City budget

The agenda is always full — budget cuts in Kansas City, vaccines in Missouri, unemployment payments in Kansas.

All are topics on this week’s edition of “4Star Politics.”

Hosts Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX4 Kansas City are joined by political veterans Annie Presley and Jason Grill to discuss these topics and others.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has prepared an important state of the city speech, at a crucial time in the city’s history. The panel discusses that issue, as well as vaccine distribution in Missouri and unemployment headaches in Kansas.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star.

Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
