Tough decisions ahead as Kansas City wrestles with its COVID-19 budget dilemma

Kansas City’s $1.73 billion budget, introduced a week ago, is now getting serious scrutiny at City Hall.

The balanced budget plan calls for a hiring freeze, early retirement offers and no raises for some city workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has blown a $70 million hole in the budget, a shortfall that must be filled.

Wednesday, City Council Finance Committee Chairwoman Katheryn Shields joined John Holt of FOX 4 Kansas City and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board to talk about the decisions ahead.

Discussion topics included the city’s fund balance, competition between the fire and police departments, and the status of the city’s 1% earnings tax, which is on the ballot in about six weeks.

“4Star Politics,” a weekly program exploring important political issues in the community, is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Star.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4