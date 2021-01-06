Quinton Lucas speaks on COVID, NBA, Chiefs and political disturbances in Washington

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas criticized Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas for rhetoric that may have led to riots in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Both senators said earlier they would challenge results of the presidential election in Congress.

Lucas praised Sen. Roy Blunt and others for refusing to object to the counting of electoral votes for president-elect Joe Biden. He called for moderates in both parties to find compromise that could prevent similar disruptions in the future.

In a wide-ranging, 45-minute interview, Lucas also said he thinks it’s unlikely the Chiefs will have a parade “as we know it” if they win the Super Bowl again this year. He discussed the chances of Kansas City landing an NBA franchise as well.

He called the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 “shameful and embarrassing,” and said he would ask Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to give the city doses of vaccine directly.

Lucas appeared with The Star’s Dave Helling and FOX4’s John Holt on “4Star Politics,” a joint production of the news organizations.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4