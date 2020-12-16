Kansas City Star Logo
What defined 2020 in Kansas City? COVID, politics and football at the top of the list

COVID-19, the elections, civil unrest, even the Kansas City Chiefs.

All made news in 2020, and all are the subject of the final “4Star Politics” program of the year.

Hosts John Holt of FOX4 and Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board welcomed Colleen McCain Nelson and Toriano Porter of the editorial board and consultants Jason Grill and Annie Presley to discuss the events of the extraordinary year and what may come next.

Topics include the presidential campaign, the response to COVID-19, the chances for battles over new districts in Kansas, Missouri and Kansas City, and predictions for the new year.

The group also talked about challenges in the Kansas City Police Department.

“4Star Politics” is a production of WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
