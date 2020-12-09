Kansas City Star Logo
Dave Helling

New KC city manager ready to tackle discrimination in KCFD, budget challenges and COVID

Brian Platt, Kansas City’s new city manager, says he envisions a long career in the community, perhaps stretching 20 years or more.

Platt, who started work this week, talked Wednesday on “4Star Politics” with Dave Helling of The Star Editorial Board and John Holt of FOX4 about the challenges he faces.

Platt took the job despite opposition from four Black members of the City Council. They said they were concerned about the selection process and Platt’s record on minority hiring.

The new city manager, who comes to Kansas City from Jersey City, New Jersey, said he has already reached out to disaffected City Council members.

He’ll also face challenges as he works to address discrimination in the Kansas City Fire Department, budget issues and the city’s COVID response. He talked with Holt and Helling about the budget, economic incentives, police reform, and his relationship with the City Council.

“4Star Politics” is a joint production of WDAF-TV and The Kansas City Star.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
