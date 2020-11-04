Watch: Was it a Republican sweep? A closer look at Kansas and Missouri election results

Kansas and Missouri voters have rendered their verdicts. What did they say?

It was nearly a clean sweep for Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who cruised to victory in the Kansas Senate race, and Gov. Mike Parson, who was elected to a full term in Missouri.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won the Kansas 3rd District House race, a lone bright spot for Democrats.

On today’s “4Star Politics,” reporters and analysts examine the results in both states, with an eye on mistakes made — and what’s coming during the next two years.

John Holt of FOX4 News and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star Editorial Board are the hosts, joined by The Star’s Bryan Lowry, University of Kansas emeritus professor of political science Burdett Loomis and consultants Annie Presley and Jason Grill.

The panel looks at the Senate race, Missouri politics — and what may be the worst job in politics now.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4