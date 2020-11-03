Kansas voters choose between two doctors, Marshall and Bollier, for U.S. Senate seat

During a global pandemic, Kansans had a choice between two doctors for the U.S. Senate.

Kansas Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, an OB-GYN from Great Bend, and Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist from Mission Hills, offered strikingly different approaches to halting the spread of COVID-19.

Bollier, 62, criticized the federal response to the virus as insufficient and called for strict adherence to public health guidelines. Marshall, 60, maintained that lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread posed a greater threat to Kansans’ well-being than the virus itself.

Those differences were reflected in the kinds of campaigns they ran as they competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts.

Bollier favored virtual events before holding a series of “lawn chair chats” in the fall with strict mask requirements and other precautions.

Former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, who joined Bollier at one of these chats in Lawrence Sunday, framed the Democrat as the candidate best prepared for COVID-19 and the other crises facing the nation.

“There has never been a time where we needed to listen to science more than right now. Not just to get through this pandemic, but to deal with climate change. We need people who understand and respect the science of public health, the science of moving this nation forward,” Sebelius said.

Marshall briefly paused in-person campaigning in March, but since May has embarked on a mostly traditional barnstorming campaign with an aggressive schedule of in-person appearances and door to door canvassing.

Republicans see this contrast as essential as Marshall works to overcome a severe cash disadvantage in the race.

“She was holed up in home,” said Kelly Arnold, a former chair of the Kansas Republican Party.

“You kind of have to adapt to times, but you can’t get away from pressing the flesh and shaking the hands with voters, especially in the rural parts of Kansas.”

Republicans hold a 2-to-1 voter registration advantage in the state and have a winning streak in Senate races that extends back to the 1930s. But Bollier’s fundraising prowess gave Democrats unprecedented financial resources for the race.

Bollier, a former Republican who switched parties in 2018, raised a record $24.5 million as of mid-October, more than four times Marshall’s $5.9 million, enabling her to spend heavily on TV ads, especially in the Kansas City market.

Republicans have repeatedly noted that the bulk of Bollier’s fundraising has come from out-of-state, but she also outraised Marshall by a 3-to-2 margin among Kansas donors.

Bollier also faced a barrage of attacks from national Republican groups.

The historically expensive contest saw outside groups aligned with both parties cumulatively spend more than $50 million, with the bulk of the post-primary spending coming from GOP groups targeting Bollier, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Republican ads in the final weeks focused on Bollier’s comments in praise of Australian gun restrictions at an Olathe event and her rocky performance in an Oct. 22 debate in Wichita.

State Rep. William Sutton, a Gardner Republican, said these attacks were effective in driving GOP turnout.

“I know in my area, when they used Barbara Bollier’s voice in her direct speech talking about Australia, holy cow. I mean that was extremely motivating for a lot of people,” Sutton said.

Polls have shown a tight race in the lead-up to Election Day, but most forecasts favor Marshall to win in the GOP-leaning state.

The results could highlight divisions between the Kansas City metro, which has been trending toward Democrats in recent years, and the rest of the state, which still leans heavily Republican.

People who turned out to vote for Bollier early in the Kansas City area said they were hopeful that she would bring moderation and geographic diversity to the state’s delegation in Washington.

Marshall represents the 1st Congressional District, the same western Kansas district previously represented by Roberts and GOP Sen. Jerry Moran.

Bollier would be the first Johnson County resident to represent the state in the U.S. Senate since Republican James Pearson retired in 1978.

“We need a senator from the eastern part of the state to represent urban and eastern interests,” said Stan Severance, an 83-year-old Merriam resident who cast an early ballot for Bollier. “We don’t need two cowboys. And I don’t mean to insult cowboys with that… The representation just needs to be spread out.”

Denni Landes, a 48-year-old Democrat who works for Catholic Charities, and her son, Logan Landes, a 21-year-old Republican who works as a groundskeeper, showed up to vote together at the Joe E. Amayo Sr., Argentine Community Center in Kansas City, Kansas, on Election Day.

But they chose different candidates.

“The difference for me was the fact that she addressed the coronavirus and COVID,” said Denni Landes, who cast her ballot for Bollier.

The younger Landes said he voted for Marshall because he “wants somebody who is going to stand up for individual rights” and said he disagreed with Bollier’s support for the Affordable Care Act.

Marshall and other Kansas GOP officials are awaiting results at the Cyrus Hotel in Topeka, while Bollier and her supporters have gathered at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Roughly 42 % of the state’s registered voters cast their ballots before Election Day either by mail or in person.

The significant percentage of voters casting their ballots by mail this election could delay determining a winner in the Senate race if neither candidate clearly pulls ahead Tuesday. Kansas will accept postmarked mail ballots through Friday and as of Tuesday morning there were still 66,916 that had yet to be returned to election offices.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman and Lisa Gutierrez contributed to this report.