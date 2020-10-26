Watch live today: Kansas 3rd District candidates Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins to debate

Rep. Sharice Davids debates challenger Amanda Adkins live on kansascity.com. From the campaigns' Facebook pages

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and her Republican challenger, Amanda Adkins, will face off in a debate at 2 p.m. Monday as the battle for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat enters the final stretch ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“4Star Politics,” a joint effort of The Kansas City Star and FOX4, will host the hour-long debate, which will be streamed live on kansascity.com and Fox4KC.com and will be available for viewing later on both websites.

Davids, a Democrat, has a significant fundraising advantage in a district that increasingly leans Democratic. But the scarcity of public polling and Davids’ standing as a first-term member of Congress have focused a spotlight on this race.

Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District includes Johnson and Wyandotte counties and a small part of Miami County.

Davids has campaigned on her support for the Affordable Care Act. Adkins has said Davids is too liberal for the district and doesn’t do enough to support the police.

Two years ago, Davids defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder to win the 3rd District seat. Adkins is a businesswoman who has long been active in Kansas Republican politics.

John Holt of FOX4 will moderate the debate. Questioners include Dave Helling, a co-host of “4Star Politics” and Star Editorial Board member, and Colleen McCain Nelson, vice president and editorial page editor for The Star and National Opinion Editor for McClatchy.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4