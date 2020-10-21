Kansas Senate race still undecided? Yes, experts and observers say. Watch ’4Star Politics’

With less than two weeks to go, the Kansas Senate race is still too close to call.

That’s the conclusion of a panel of political reporters and experts appearing on this week’s “4Star Politics” program.

Sam Zeff of KCUR, Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and political science professor Burdett Loomis of the University of Kansas join Loren Halifax of Fox 4 and Dave Helling of The Star to discuss development in races on both sides of the state line.

In Kansas, state Sen. Barbara Bollier is considered neck and neck with Rep. Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate. Both are spending millions of dollars in the closing weeks of their campaigns.

A Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

The group also discusses the state of the gubernatorial race between Gov. Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway in Missouri, and the 3rd District House race in Kansas, between Rep. Sharice Davids and challenger Amanda Adkins.

The program also includes a discussion of the complicated county constitution ballot issue in Clay County, where dysfunction has led to many calls for reform.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4