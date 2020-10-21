Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dave Helling

Kansas Senate race still undecided? Yes, experts and observers say. Watch ’4Star Politics’

With less than two weeks to go, the Kansas Senate race is still too close to call.

That’s the conclusion of a panel of political reporters and experts appearing on this week’s “4Star Politics” program.

Sam Zeff of KCUR, Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent and political science professor Burdett Loomis of the University of Kansas join Loren Halifax of Fox 4 and Dave Helling of The Star to discuss development in races on both sides of the state line.

In Kansas, state Sen. Barbara Bollier is considered neck and neck with Rep. Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate. Both are spending millions of dollars in the closing weeks of their campaigns.

A Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat in Kansas since 1932.

Star Views newsletter

Commentary that's driving the conversation in Kansas City.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The group also discusses the state of the gubernatorial race between Gov. Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway in Missouri, and the 3rd District House race in Kansas, between Rep. Sharice Davids and challenger Amanda Adkins.

The program also includes a discussion of the complicated county constitution ballot issue in Clay County, where dysfunction has led to many calls for reform.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service