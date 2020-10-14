Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids defends her vote against COVID-19 relief bill in House

Rep. Sharice Davids is defending her vote against the latest COVID-19 relief package passed by the House.

Davids was a rare Democratic vote against the latest $2.2 trillion relief bill passed by her colleagues. She said Wednesday that the bill wasn’t bipartisan enough — although she still supports aid to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments.

Davids made the statement during an interview on “4Star Politics,” the digital program cosponsored by The Star and Fox 4 in Kansas City.

She’s running against Republican Amanda Adkins for the 3rd District House seat.

In the second half of the program, hosts John Holt and Dave Helling take a look at races in Missouri and Kansas with University of Kansas professor Patrick Miller and Steve Kraske of KCUR radio.

They also discuss the upcoming 20th anniversary of the death of Mel Carhanan in a plane crash, and the subsequent impact on Missouri’s politics.

