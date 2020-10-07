Kansas City Star Logo
Dave Helling

What grade does Democrat Barbara Bollier give President Trump for his COVID response?

U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier says President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been “disappointing,” but she won’t issue a letter grade for it.

Bollier, a Democrat who is running against U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat, made the statement during a wide-ranging interview on “4Star Politics,” the political program sponsored by The Kansas City Star and FOX4. Dave Helling of The Star’s Editorial Board is the co-host, along with John Holt, an anchor and reporter at FOX4 Kansas City.

Bollier said she supports most of the Patriot Act, a bill originally passed following the 9-11 attacks in 2001. Her understanding of the measure has been questioned in recent days.

Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat as a U.S. Senator in more than 80 years, the longest such streak in the nation. Internal polls that have been made public show her within the margin of error of her GOP opponent.

Outside groups have already spent more than $11 million on ads in the campaign. Marshall and Bollier have held one debate.

This week’s “4Star Politics” includes political analysis from Pete Mundo, a radio talk show host, and Michele Watley, a communications consultant. They discussed Wednesday’s planned debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

