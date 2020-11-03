Kansas City Star Logo
Watch now: The Star and FOX4 provide results from Kansas and Missouri elections

The Kansas City Star brings you live updates on Election Day 2020 with a special video edition of Deep Background and live-streaming of FOX4 News’ election coverage.

Join The Star’s lead political reporter, Jonathan Shorman, and Star editorial writer Dave Helling for a discussion of the latest election results across Missouri and Kansas.

FOX4 will also provide live, digital coverage from campaign headquarters across the region and the latest analysis and information as the returns come in.

Profile Image of Dave Helling
Dave Helling
Dave Helling has covered politics in Kansas and Missouri for four decades. He has worked in television news, and is a regular contributor to local broadcast programs. Helling writes editorials for the Star, and a weekly column. He was awarded the 2018 ASNE Burl Osborne award for editorial leadership.
