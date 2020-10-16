The Kansas City Star taps Jonathan Shorman to lead coverage of Kansas, Missouri politics

Jonathan Shorman The Star

Jonathan Shorman has been named The Kansas City Star’s new lead political reporter.

Since 2017, Shorman, 31, has covered the Kansas Legislature for The Wichita Eagle and The Star, tracking the political figures and issues that affect Kansans. The Star and the Eagle are both owned by McClatchy.

In his new role, Shorman will continue to cover political news and personalities in Kansas, as well as in Jefferson City, Washington, D.C., and across the country. He replaces Jason Hancock, who left The Star in August.

“I’m honored to accept the position of lead political reporter,” Shorman said. “I’ve treasured my time as a statehouse reporter in Topeka, but this is a great opportunity to draw on my past reporting experience in both states. Kansas and Missouri residents deserve aggressive coverage of elected officials and candidates and I will do everything I can to deliver that.”

Before joining McClatchy, he covered Kansas politics and government for more than two years as a reporter at the Topeka Capital-Journal. He also has covered the Missouri General Assembly for the Springfield News-Leader. He grew up in McPherson, Kansas, and is a graduate of the University of Kansas.

Shorman was part of a team that won the George Polk Award this year, along with Wichita Eagle reporters Chance Swaim and Dion Lefler, for their investigation into how former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell steered a rich contract to friends and supporters.

To reach Shorman, email jshorman@kcstar.com or follow him on Twitter @jonshorman.