With Election Day near, the state of the races in Missouri, Kansas: Too close to call?

Who’s winning? Who’s losing? Why? And what’s next after Tuesday’s election?

Those are discussion topics for a panel of political consultants and journalists on the latest edition of “4Star Politics,” a digital program produced by the Kansas City Star and FOX4.

Hosts John Holt and Dave Helling discuss the current political climate with Raquel Martin, of FOX4’s Washington bureau; Bryan Lowry, The Star’s Washington correspondent and a member of the McClatchy DC bureau; and consultants Annie Presley and Jason Grill.

They break down the race for president, the Roger Marshall-Barbara Bollier Senate contest in Kansas, the governor’s race in Missouri and House races in the area.

Are there still undecided voters? Will we know the results on election night? What might the political environment look like two years from now? What’s going on in the suburbs?

These questions and others are part of a lively wrap-up program before Election Day. Voters will make their voices heard Tuesday.

From The Kansas City Star and FOX4