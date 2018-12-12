KC is a city of caves and tunnels. We dig into a reader’s KCQ

An anonymous reader asked The Star and The Kansas City Public Library about Kansas City’s underground:

How many man-made underground spaces does KC have? Like SubTropolis or the tunnels connecting the buildings around Barney Allis.

The answer below is part of a previously published series from The Star in 2017.

“City of Caves.”

“Unmatched in Underground Space!”

Neither of these have caught on as Kansas City slogans, but they should.

Beneath Kansas City’s urban edges exists more than 20 million square feet of business, said Mike Bell, vice president of Hunt Midwest, which owns SubTropolis — a sprawling underground complex that’s “wide enough to hold 42 Arrowhead Stadiums.” It was developed by Lamar Hunt’s family, who also owns the Chiefs.

Down there is a bizarre blend of bright and colorful storefronts, some with fiber-optic “fountains,” separated by wide limestone pillars. (Brian Corwin’s business card at Underground Vaults & Storage says “8600 NE Underground Dr., Pillar 146”).

Pillars keep the ceiling up in what the underground calls “room and pillar mining.” The “room” part is where companies locate, sometimes in plush offices with windows looking out at illuminated stone.

Forklifts, trains, semi-trailers and cars weave around loading docks. Still, it is mostly odorless. Drivers are prohibited from idling their vehicles to help keep it that way.

Ventilation and criss-crossing breezes rushing through the SubTropolis’ various openings “took some getting used to,” said Eric Ford, Hunt Midwest’s manager of marketing services.

Old limestone mines, at the Hunt Midwest-owned SubTropolis in Kansas City, is where LightEdge Solutions runs an underground data center.

Underground Kansas City employs thousands who can deal with claustrophobia and lack of sunshine.

“During the winter, I feel like a vampire,” blogged a National Archives employee named Dana Roark, who worked below Lee’s Summit in 2012. “When I drive into the cave, it’s dark; when I drive out, it’s dark again.”

But parking underground also means never having to scrape snow off your car. You can wear summer clothes in winter, take noon-hour walks no matter the season. The outside elements are of no concern.

Perhaps that’s why Bell said, “People who are good workers are sent down here as a reward.”