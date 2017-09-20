Shop at this underground bazaar for beer signs, Hot Wheels & brownies

2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life Pause

1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

1:17 Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

1:56 'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School

1:48 Divers search for engagement ring dropped during viral proposal