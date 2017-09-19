See inside Jaegers Paintball’s underground battlefield

More Videos 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd Pause 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 0:46 One man dead, woman injured in shooting Sunday night at Californos Restaurant in Westport 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:36 Chris Jones holds court on Chargers' dinky stadium, Phillip Rivers and more 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Going underground to play paintball. Literally. Jaegers Paintball is the Kansas City area’s only underground paintball course. The constant temperature and protection from the elements in the limestone cave means you can play paintball all year long. Just don’t hit the cat. Video by: ALLISON LONG & RICK MONTGOMERY Jaegers Paintball is the Kansas City area’s only underground paintball course. The constant temperature and protection from the elements in the limestone cave means you can play paintball all year long. Just don’t hit the cat. Video by: ALLISON LONG & RICK MONTGOMERY Allison Long and Rick Montgomery The Star

