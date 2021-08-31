Showers, thunderstorms threaten to sweep across the Kansas City area

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely sweep through the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, bringing the chance of heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The storms, which are moving from Nebraska down through northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri, will be more likely along and north of Interstate 70.

Although the storms have been weakening, the stronger storms could produce flash flooding in northwest Missouri as the second wave follows the same area that saw rain overnight, the weather service said.

It remains uncertain how much of the second wave will reach the Kansas City area. The complex of storms is expected to break apart later in the morning, becoming more isolated for portions of central Missouri in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s expected. Temperatures are not expected to reach uncomfortable levels, the weather service said.

The chance for rain returns Friday as another front moves through the area, making way for a pleasant Labor Day Weekend, the weather service said.

