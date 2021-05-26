Learn the difference between watch and warning as storm season hits Kansas City

It’s easy to confuse the difference between watches and warnings when it comes to severe weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes.

When the National Weather Service issues a watch, it basically means to be prepared for the severe weather. Warnings, on the other hand, mean to take action because severe weather has either been reported by spotters or indicated by radar.

Earlier this year, KSHB chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tried to make it easier to understand by comparing a tornado watch and warning to tacos, which was picked up by TVSpy, a news site that covers the inner workings of local TV news industry.

A taco watch means that the ingredients — the shell, lettuce, olives, salsa, meat, cheese and beans — are there to form tacos, he explained.

“If it’s my kitchen, a taco may never form,” Lezak said.

A taco warning means that that tacos have actually formed or our senses have indicated that they have developed, he said.

So back to weather.

The National Weather Service explained the difference by saying a watch is issued when the risk of severe thunderstorms or tornado has increased significantly.

Conditions exist where severe weather is possible in the area and people should stay informed and be ready to act if it develops. Watches typically cover a large area, including numerous counties or even states, the weather service said.

Warnings mean severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. There is imminent danger to life and property and people should take shelter, the weather service said.

Warnings typically cover much smaller areas.