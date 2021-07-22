Excessive heat warning issued for Kansas City area this weekend; heat index over 100

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued an excessive heat warning beginning Friday and lasting through much of next week as temperatures outdoors are expected to feel higher than 100 degrees.

The warning starts Friday afternoon and lasts until Wednesday, the weather service said. Heat index values — which represent how hot it feels — could reach as high as 105 degrees on Saturday, the hottest prediction on the service’s current radar.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors, the weather service said.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids and avoid spending too much time in the sun. Those planning to be outside for an extended amount of time are encouraged to avoid strenuous activities and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothes.

The warning covers Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas; and Platte, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri.

The weather service has been warning Kansas Citians about the possibility of the first heat wave in two years this past week.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s Friday afternoon with a heat index around 100 degrees possible in the afternoon. Conditions will be similar on Saturday. Dew point values are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s, which will make Saturday afternoon feel “quite unpleasant,” the weather service said.

The weather service defines a heat wave as a period of abnormally hot weather that generally lasts more than two days. The last time Kansas City had three or more consecutive days of temperatures above 95 degrees was a period of four days ending July 20, 2019.

Conditions on Sunday will be a near repeat, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. There’s a possibility of clouds and rain on Monday, which could provided a break from the excessive heat.

The heat returns on Tuesday with next week possibly being even hotter with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees.