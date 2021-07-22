Stretch of dangerously hot weather to settle over Kansas City for weekend, next week

Hazy, hot and human conditions are expected in the Kansas City area Thursday as the metro braces for a stretch of dangerously hot weather conditions that will continue into next week, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees in Thursday afternoon, but with dew points in the 65 to 70 degree range, conditions “won’t be quite as terrible,” the weather service said in its area forecast discussion.

Most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, the air begins to feel “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the heat starts to feel oppressive.

The stretch of dangerous heat begins on Friday, as hot and steamy weather conditions arrive. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s and dew points will be in the lower 70s. The heat index will be near 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

The excessive heat will continue to build into the area over the weekend and persist through late next week. Heat index values will be between 100 to 105 degrees during that period. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall only to the mid- to upper 70s, which will provide very little relief, especially for those without air conditioning.

This weekend’s heat is expected to peak Sunday afternoon. There is a chance for rain and clouds on Monday, which could bring a slight break, but temperatures are still expected to be near 90 degrees.

Weather conditions will quickly return to dangerous levels on Tuesday and continue for the rest of the week as temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected each day.

The weather service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather when vehicle interiors can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes, the weather service said.

The extended weather outlook indicates that above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation is likely for the end of July into early August.

This stretch of hot weather conditions could bring the metro’s its first heat wave — a period of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days — in two years.

The last time Kansas City had three or more consecutive days of temperatures above 95 degrees was a period of four days ending on July 20, 2019.