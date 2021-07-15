Heavy rains possible as thunderstorms return to Kansas City area

Keep that rain gear or umbrella handy as a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Kansas City metro area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

A few of the thunderstorms have the possibility of being strong to severe. The primary threats from the storms will be cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds, according to the weather service.

The storms could also produce heavy rains in some areas, leading to flooding of creeks and streams in the affected areas. The chance for widespread flooding appears to be low at this time.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms continue into Friday for parts of the metro area, particularly along and south of Interstate 70.

