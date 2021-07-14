4 taken to hospital after house fire in northwest Kansas City, KCFD says

Four people have been taken to local hospitals after a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Kansas City, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a single-family home near Northwest 73rd and North Avalon streets, where they were met by one victim at the door, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Smoke and flames were showing as other fire officials arrived.

Of the four people, three were taken to children’s hospitals, Spreitzer said, citing initial radio traffic. Their conditions were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.