Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City metro by National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kansas City and the larger metropolitan area as heavy storms are expected to pass through the region bringing high wind and possibly hail, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The alert, issued at 3:54 p.m., is expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m. It covers virtually the entire metro area, including Overland Park, Kansas City, Kansas, and North Kansas City.

The severe weather warning comes as the area is on a flash flooding threat continuing into Saturday. The area is expected to see heavy rains and thunderstorms this weekend, according to the weather service.

The Kansas City area remains under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning.

Earlier Friday, the weather service warned of strong to severe storms are possible in the Kansas City area with flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. There could be isolated tornadoes, although the possibility is low, according to the weather service.