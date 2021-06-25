Showers, thunderstorms to continue to bring heavy rains, flooding to Kansas City area

The threat of severe weather and flash flooding continues into Saturday for the Kansas City area as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rains to the metro, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The Kansas City area remains under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning.

“Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding,” the weather service said.

Strong to severe storms are possible in the Kansas City area on Friday with flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. There could be isolated tornadoes, although the possibility is low, according to the weather service.

Some of the thunderstorms could form a line and pass over the same locations. That could lead to flash flooding, especially in areas that have received heavy rain over the past 48 hours, the weather service said.

An additional of 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is possible through tonight, although some areas could see higher rainfall totals.

The flash flood and severe weather threats continue into Saturday as additional thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. An additional 2 inches of rain is possible and could prolong flooding concerns.

Rainfall totals for the past 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Friday include 1.81 inches at Kansas City International Airport, 5.77 inches at St. Joseph, .52 of an inch at Wheeler Downtown Airport, .28 of an inch at Johnson County Executive Airport, .38 of an inch at Olathe New Century AirCenter, 4.28 inches in Chillicothe, 1.68 inches in Kirksville, .84 of an inch in Sedailia, and .65 of an inch in Lee’s Summit.

We have received several reports of ongoing flooding across many roadways in central and northwestern MO. As you start your Friday, please do not attempt to drive across flooded roads.



Stay weather aware today as more rainfall is expected this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/95JS0mmP1l — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 25, 2021

The weather service issued a flood warning about 8:15 a.m. Friday for southern Buchannan, Clay, Clinton, western Ray, southwestern Caldwell and northeastern Platte counties where local law enforcement had reported flooding in Excelsior Springs.

Three to six inches of rain had already fallen in those areas.

The weather service said some of the locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Smithville, Kearney, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Orrick, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton, Dearborn, Camden Point, Holt, Crystal Lakes, Rushville, Missouri City, Excelsior Estates and Lewis and Clark Village.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning were issued for areas north of the metro where shortly before 7 a.m., law enforcement were reporting torrential rains were falling across the area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain had fallen in the area from Falls City, Nebraska, to just north of St. Joseph in the past day.

The affected areas included Doniphan, Andrew, Buchanan and Holt counties.

