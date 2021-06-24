Threat of severe storms remains for Kansas City. Here’s what to look out for

Don’t let an afternoon break in the rain cause you to let your guard down — severe stormy weather is still expected to pass through the Kansas City area Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The Kansas City area, as well as parts of northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

“Severe weather is expected late this afternoon into tonight especially across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska into northern Missouri,” the Storm Prediction Center said on Facebook. “This includes the potential for destructive hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.”

Thunderstorms are expected to start developing late in the afternoon or early evening, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The primary threat will be damaging winds and large hail, however, some tornadoes could spin up. The greatest concern for tornadoes falls within the first hour or so, according to the weather service.

Heavy rains and flooding are possible, especially in areas where the storms line up and follow the same path. A flash flood watch that includes the Kansas City metro area has been extended into Saturday morning.

“Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with additional storms returning Friday into Friday night,” the weather service said. “Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flood.”

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued in Missouri for the Crooked River near Richmond, the Grand River near Pattonsburg, Sumner, Chillicothe and Gallatin; Moniteau Creek near Fayette and the Platte River at Sharps Station and near Agency and Platte City.

The Kansas City area is facing a moderate risk of excessive rainfall with between two and four inches of rain expected to fall across a widespread area. Some areas could see between five and seven inches of rain, depending how the storms develop and whether they line up and follow the same path.

Another round of rain is possible on Friday.

Weather watches and warnings


