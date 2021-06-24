Kansas City weather: First wave of heavy rain rolls in; severe storms possible later

The first wave of torrential rains and frequent lightning rolled into the Kansas City area during the morning’s rush hour on what will be stormy Thursday.

Severe weather could develop later in the day.

At 6:50 a.m., radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm that was eight miles east of Lawrence moving to the east at 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said in a special weather statement.

Cities that could be impacted by storm included Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, Spring Hill, Fairway and Mission Hills.

The thunderstorm was part of an initial round of showers and thunderstorms expected in the morning. Heavy rains, wind gusts of 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter are possible from the storms as they pass through northwest Missouri, the weather service said.

The Kansas City area, including areas north and east of the metro, is under a flash flood watch through Friday morning. It includes Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray counties in Missouri.

A break in the weather was expected later in the morning before a second round of storms develop and move into the area after 7 p.m. and continue into Friday morning.

The threat for severe weather “is looking more significant” with the second round of storms with the primary threats being hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, the weather service said.

The weather service is urging people to be weather aware and ready to act if severe weather develops. People also should have multiple ways to receive warning information.

Thunderstorms could follow the same path, which could lead to flash flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain is possible in some areas through Thursday night.

The risk for severe storms returns Friday afternoon and evening, with some of the stronger storms being able to produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Strong storms will be capable of producing damaging winds gusts and large hail.

