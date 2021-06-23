Heat and humidity return to Kansas City with rounds of thunderstorms to follow closely

The string of cool and pleasant days will come to an end Wednesday as the heat and humidity of summer is expected to return, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures are expected to continue their warming trend, climbing to around 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Humidity will also continue to build.

Although it will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph, dry weather conditions are expected to last throughout the day, according to the weather service.

The air quality forecast for the Kansas City metro area is “Yellow,” which means there’s an elevated concentration of ground-level ozone. People sensitive to the pollution should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

The chance of rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Some of the afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe.

The primary threat from the storms are strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall in some areas, according to the weather service. An isolated tornado also cannot ruled out.

A cold front will slowly pass through the area Friday, bringing another round of storms. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend along with another round or two of showers and thunderstorm through the weekend as the front stalls over the area.

Between 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible through Saturday night, the weather service said. Temperatures will fall from the low 90s on Thursday and Friday to the low to mid-80s over the weekends.