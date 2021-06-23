Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in south Kansas City

A 23-year-old Grandview man died at the hospital late Tuesday after being thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with a pickup truck in south Kansas City, according to a police spokesman.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight at East Blue Ridge Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was headed east on Blue Ridge on a Suzuki motorcycle. The driver of a Ford pickup was westbound, turned left into the path of the motorcyclist and the two vehicles collided, Becchina said.

The victim was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. He died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.