Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Kansas City, Leavenworth and Atchison counties

Most of the Kansas City area was under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday afternoon. National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings as a cluster of thunderstorms rolled into the Kansas City metro area Friday afternoon.

A severe storm warning was issued for the Kansas City area, including areas in Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Johnson counties in Kansas and Clay, Platte, Jackson and Clinton counties in Missouri.

Shortly before 3 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dearborn to 6 miles southwest of Tonganoxie. The main threat from the storms included 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

There was the possibility of hail damage to vehicles as well as considerable tree damage from wind. The winds could also damage mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

Areas in the path of the storms included Smithville, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Kearney, Lake Quivira, HOlt, Merriam, Mission, Countryside, Prairie Village, Excelsior Springs and Lawson.

The warning was in effect until 4 p.m.

Other areas under severe thunderstorm warnings include Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, Platte, Andrew and DeKalb counties in Missouri.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Gower, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Large hail, as large as 2 inches in diameter, and 70 mph wind gusts were observed by trained weather spotters.

The National Weather Service warned that people and animals could be injured if caught outdoors. The hail could possibly damage roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. The winds could also cause considerable damage to trees.

The warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Another warning has been issued for areas in Jefferson, Shawnee and Douglas counties in Kansas.

At about 2:40 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located southeast of Easton to near Berryton, moving 30 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Doniphan, Leavenworth and Atchison counties in Kansas and Buchanan, Holt, Platte, Andrew and DeKalb counties in Missouri.

Shortly after 2 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Savanna, Missouri, to Lewis and Clark Village, Missouri, to Ozawkie, Kansas. They were moving to the southeast at 25 mph.

The main threats from the storms came in wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. The impact from the storms include the possibility of hail damage to cars and tree damage caused by winds. The winds could also damage mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, the weather service said.

The warning was set to expire at 3:15 p.m.

Heavy rainfall could occur in localized areas.

Cities in the path of the storms included Weston, Dearborn, Tonganoxie, Camden Point and Tracy.

Weather watches and warnings A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open

