Severe thunderstorm watch issued Friday for Kansas City and surrounding counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, including the Kansas City area, as a cluster of storms approach the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. and includes Johnson, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/sfGdgpCm7F — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 11, 2021

The cluster of storms were moving into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas early Friday afternoon, staying close to the Kansas and Missouri state line, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Storms should move south into the KC Metro around 3-6 p.m. (leaning later towards 6 p.m.), clearing out by 7-9 p.m.,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph, scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls and lightning are the primary threats from the storms. Heavy rain is possible in localized areas.

The storms are approaching the Kansas City area as temperatures continue to climb into the 90s. The heat index at midday Friday had reached 99 degrees, according to hourly observations at Kansas City International Airport.

Weather watches and warnings A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open

