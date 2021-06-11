Strong to severe storms possible as summer heat continues in Kansas City

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the Kansas City area Friday afternoon on what will likely be another hot summer day in the metro, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The storms are expected to move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas early in the afternoon and reach the Kansas City metro area between 3 and 6 p.m., according to the weather service.

Lightning, strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters will be the primary threats from the storms. There might be some areas that see localized heavy rainfall. The risk of a tornado is extremely low, the weather service said.

The best chance for the stronger storms include the Kansas City area. The storms will move out of the area during the evening hours.

The strong to severe storms come at what has been a relative quiet severe storm season. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that so far, there have been only 26 severe weather/tornado warnings issued this year in the Kansas City region.

With a chance of storms back in the forecast tomorrow, we thought we would take another look at our severe season to date. So far we have only recorded 26 severe/tornado warnings this year. Less than half of any other year to date since 2000. pic.twitter.com/Eoe7Hx5voT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 10, 2021

Friday will be another hot day as Kansas City will likely continue its streak of 90-degree days. It will feel much warmer as the heat index will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Temperatures reached 91 degrees on Wednesday and 93 degrees on Thursday at Kansas City International Airport. The normal temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 83 degrees.

After the storms move out on Friday, Kansas City will enter a dry period. No severe weather is expected through Thursday of next week.

Weather watches and warnings A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open



Loading…