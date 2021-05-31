Chances for rain continue this week in the Kansas City weather forecast

The weather forecast for the Kansas City area on Monday called for a chance of showers and a high temperature of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

A light rain was falling in parts of the metro area Monday morning, and temperatures were expected to fall to 56 degrees overnight. The rainy weather was expected to move through the area from west to east, with less than an inch of rain falling during the Memorial Day holiday.

Chances for rain were expected to continue Tuesday, mostly in southern Missouri. Temperatures were expected to reach the upper 60s.

Showers and scattered thunder were expected Wednesday, but no severe weather.

Clouds are expected to finally break up Thursday, with temperatures bounding back into the upper 70s on their way to 81 degrees on Friday. Winds are expected to remain mild, at 5 to 10 mph.