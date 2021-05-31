Crash leaves six people injured on State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

A two-block section of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, was closed in both directions Monday morning as police investigated a two-vehicle crash that injured six adults around 4 a.m.

State Avenue between 73rd and 75th streets was not expected to reopen for several hours, according to a news release the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department distributed shortly before 8 a.m.

Five of the victims were in serious condition and one was in critical condition, police said. All were hospitalized Monday.

Police said speed was believed to be a contributing factor, based on the debris scattered in the area.

KCKPD aid on site of a serious multi-vehicle injury accident at 75th and State. We are asking that drivers take alternate routes as State Ave. from 75th to 78th Streets BOTH east and westbound are currently closed and will be for several hours. PIO on site. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) May 31, 2021