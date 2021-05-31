Local
Crash leaves six people injured on State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas
A two-block section of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, was closed in both directions Monday morning as police investigated a two-vehicle crash that injured six adults around 4 a.m.
State Avenue between 73rd and 75th streets was not expected to reopen for several hours, according to a news release the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department distributed shortly before 8 a.m.
Five of the victims were in serious condition and one was in critical condition, police said. All were hospitalized Monday.
Police said speed was believed to be a contributing factor, based on the debris scattered in the area.
