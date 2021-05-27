Check it out: Photos show shelf cloud as it moves through Kansas City Thursday morning

As strong thunderstorms rolled through the Kansas City area Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Kansas City posted a photo of a shelf cloud the loomed over the metro.

“We all saw it this morning, so see if you can beat our shot of this morning’s shelf cloud,” the weather service said on Twitter along with the photo. “It’ll be tough to beat, but let’s see what you’ve got.”

Kansas City didn’t disappoint. Photos of the ominous looking cloud came rolling in.

Some were in response to the weather service’s challenge. Others were just posted to social media. Here are some photos of the cloud shared on Twitter.