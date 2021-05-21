More rain and a chance of thunderstorms in forecast for Kansas City metro Friday

The Kansas City area will — once again — see rain and possible thunderstorms Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with the main chance of rain and thunderstorms coming after 1 p.m.

Friday’s chance of rain is about 40% with new rainfall amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch. Areas that see thunderstorms are likely to see additional rainfall.

The weather service said it doesn’t expect continuous rain, though most areas will likely see a shower or two.

Friday could be the area’s seventh-straight day of rain. As of Thursday, the six days in a row of “measurable rainfall” represented the 30th-longest stretch in Kansas City in the past 134 years.

The damp pattern will continue for Friday. Continuous rain is not expected, but most area should see at least a passing shower or two through the day. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. pic.twitter.com/2LVlcM83sG — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 21, 2021

The humidity was about 90%.

Kansas City is still under a hazardous weather outlook, which continues through Thursday. It applies to northwest, north-central and west-central Missouri, as well as eastern Kansas.

The additional rain could lead to increased flooding along rivers, creeks and streams, the weather service said.

Temperatures should near a high of about 78 degrees. Overnight, temperatures should cool off slightly to around 67 degrees.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms continues through the weekend.