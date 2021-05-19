When will the rain in Kansas City stop? Forecast hints at some sunshine on its way

After a week of rain in Kansas City, the forecast is hinting at sunshine this weekend. But we’re not out of it just yet.

Wednesday will be another soggy day in Kansas City as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will roll through the metro, bringing the chance of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Severe weather is not anticipated from the widespread thunderstorms, although frequent lightning is possible, especially Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

There’s potential for storms to line up and follow the same path from south to north over a short period, which could bring heavy rainfall to some localized areas, the weather service said in its area forecast discussion.

Flash flooding could occur across eastern Kansas and western Missouri where 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.

Showers and storms chances remain in the forecast for each day for the remainder of this week, which will likely cause streams, creeks and rivers to continue to rise.

The forecast hints that Kansas City week of rain will be coming to an end on Saturday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures near 83 degrees. The forecast for Sunday is mostly sunny with temperatures near 83 as well.

