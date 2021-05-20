Flood risk continues as Kansas City gets hit by sixth consecutive day of rain

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are making their way towards the Kansas City metro Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with them the continued risk of flooding in some areas.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, Kansas City had already added another 0.13 inches of rain to the soggy week’s total, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday made for the sixth consecutive day with “measurable rainfall,” according to the weather service. This week now ties for the spot of the 30th longest stretch of rain in Kansas City in the past 134 years.

Meanwhile, the humidity was at a sticky 93% by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Kansas City remains under a hazardous weather outlook through at least Thursday evening as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the metro, lasting well into the evening.

Though the rain likely won’t begin until 4 p.m. in Kansas City, it probably won’t let up for several hours as the rain continues off and on through Friday morning.

Stronger storms cells moving through the area could bring small hail and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday in Kansas City will see a high of about 75, and up to an 80% chance of rain.

Locally, heavy rainfall may be the greatest concern though, as rivers, creeks and streams continue to fill up, bringing an increased risk of flooding.

This flooding threat continues into Friday, when more rain is expected.

“The main concern will be for localized flash flooding across eastern KS and western MO where 1-2” of rain will be possible,” the weather service tweeted Thursday morning. “Fortunately, storm chances decrease as we move into the weekend.”

The chance of rain drops to about 30% for Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the high temperatures will push into the low 80s beginning Friday through the weekend.

