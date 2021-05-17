Weekend rains drench Kansas City. See rainfall totals of hardest hit areas in metro

Showers and thunderstorms soaked the Kansas City area over the weekend with rainfall totals exceeding two inches across a wide swath of the metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The heaviest rains appear to have fallen across the southern part of the metro, south of Interstate 70, as well as points to the southwest of Kansas City, according to maps of estimated rainfall for the past 24 and 48 hours ending at 10 a.m. Monday.

The average precipitation for the month of May in Kansas City is 5.3 inches.

Clinton saw the most rain accumulation, with 3.25 inches in a 48-hour period. Kansas City meanwhile had 2.59 inches, just behind Marshall, which had 2.85 inches and Ottawa, which saw 2.61 inches of rain. Sedalia had 1.96 inches.

Areas north of Kansas City had considerably less rain. The St. Joseph area by comparison saw only .82 inches of rain.

“Keep in mind that this is an estimated total based on the reports we received and our radar estimate, and may not reflect what exactly fall at your particular location,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Rounds of shower and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the week as Kansas City makes a run on the record for the most consecutive days with rain in the metro.

The longest stretch stands at 10 days, which was set when .01 inches or more of rain fell between Oct. 5-14 in 1914 and between May 27 and June 5 in 1903, according to the weather service.

