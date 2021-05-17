Kansas City may break record for most consecutive days of rain as soggy week looms

Kansas City’s soggy weather is expected to continue for most of the week, making a run on the record for the most consecutive days with rain in the metro, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely through Monday in the metropolitan area, but the rains are not expected to be as heavy nor as prolonged as Sunday’s showers.

The risk for severe weather this week also remains low, according to the weather service.

The longest stretch of consecutive of rain in Kansas City stands at 10 days, which was set when .01 inches or more of rain fell between Oct. 5-14 in 1914 and between May 27 and June 5 in 1903, according to the weather service.

Heavy rains fell across a wide swath of the Kansas City metropolitan area. The weather service reported that Sunday’s rainfall totaled:

2.72 inches in Pleasant Hill

2.71 inches in Olathe(New Century AirCenter)

2.32 inches in Lee’s Summit

2.02 inches in Olathe (Johnson County Executive Airport)

1.92 inches in downtown Kansas City

1.31 inches in Sedalia

1.18 inches at Kansas City International Airport

.87 inches in Chillicothe

.68 inches in St. Joseph

.46 inches in Kirksville

Although severe weather is not expected with the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday, localized flash flooding may be possible in areas with the heavier showers, the weather service said. Additional storms may aggravate ongoing river flooding. Lightning also will be a hazard.

Area streams and rivers are expected to continue to rise as the rain continues throughout the week.

A flood warning has been issued for Stranger Creek at Easton. At 3 a.m. Monday, the creek was at 17.8 feet — flood stage is 17 feet.

Minor flooding occurred, and moderate flooding was anticipated as the creek was expected to crest at 18.6 feet before falling back below flood stage Monday morning.

At 18 feet, First Street in Easton and 231st Street north and south of Easton begins to flood.

Drivers who come across flooded roads are urged to turn around and not drive into water-covered roads.

Temperatures are expected to be near 70 degrees on Monday, which is about 5 degrees below normal. Temperatures are expected to return to near normal by midweek with highs in the mid-70s.