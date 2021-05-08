Weather News

Tornado watch issued for parts of northeastern Kansas, National Weather Service says

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service cstark@kcstar.com

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeastern Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which is in place until 1 a.m. Sunday and includes Douglas and Shawnee counties. It impacts cities including Lawrence and Topeka.

A few tornadoes are possible. Hail up to the size of a tennis ball is also likely, along with wind speeds up to 75 mph, the weather service said.

In the Kansas City area, a tornado is possible but unlikely. The area could also see isolated flash flooding, wind speeds between 55 to 65 mph and golf-ball-sized hail.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service