Tornado watch issued for parts of northeastern Kansas, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which is in place until 1 a.m. Sunday and includes Douglas and Shawnee counties. It impacts cities including Lawrence and Topeka.

A few tornadoes are possible. Hail up to the size of a tennis ball is also likely, along with wind speeds up to 75 mph, the weather service said.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/ZWEGihePfD — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 8, 2021

In the Kansas City area, a tornado is possible but unlikely. The area could also see isolated flash flooding, wind speeds between 55 to 65 mph and golf-ball-sized hail.