‘Interesting start’ as cold front brings several rounds of rain storms to Kansas City

The workweek will get off to a soggy start for some as several rounds of storms are expected to bring rain to the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re gonna have a very interesting start to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We have a cold front on the move and as that front approaches and moves through rain even a few embedded thunderstorms are not out of the question between now and early this afternoon.”

With the clouds rolling in (along with some rain), we could see a pretty sunrise this morning! Off & on rain expected for the first half of the day so grab the rain gear! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/8QsA2wBs6H — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) May 3, 2021

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s just after lunch and then they will begin falling throughout the afternoon, she said.

“We’ll also have a drier forecast for the drive home after some of you will have to deal with rain this morning,” Ritter said. “So scattered rain, certainly in the forecast as we go through the first half of the day. But even then, not everybody’s going to see the rain.”

The wind will shift just after lunch and will become breezy for the drive home, she said.

“And then we start focusing on the potential for more rain tomorrow,” Ritter said. “Widespread rain becomes a bigger issue tomorrow morning.”

The rain will shift off to the east by the afternoon. North winds, however, will leave the metro with cooler conditions.

“So plan for a somewhat soggy start to the week for some and we’ll start to warm backup heading into the second half of the week before next weekend looks active as well,” Ritter said.

